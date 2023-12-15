Dublin

Man (40s) arrested after Garda car rammed, leaving two members of force injured

Incident occurred on Brunswick Street in Smithfield in the city centre on Friday

Gardaí at the scene of the incident involving a Garda car in Dublin city centre on Friday. Photograph: Damien Storan

Glen Murphy
Fri Dec 15 2023 - 21:41

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a Garda vehicle was rammed, leaving two members of the force injured.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Friday on Smithfield’s Brunswick Street in the city centre.

The damage to the garda vehicle. Photograph: Damien Storan

The Garda vehicle was damaged in the incident and two gardaí were taken to the Mater hospital for medical treatment

A man in his 40s has been arrested over an offence under the Criminal Damage Act 1991 and is currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

READ MORE

Members of the force involved are being supported by colleagues and management, with counselling available, a Garda statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here
Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist

LATEST STORIES