Man (40s) arrested after Garda car rammed, leaving two members of force injured

Gardaí at the scene of the incident involving a Garda car in Dublin city centre on Friday. Photograph: Damien Storan

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a Garda vehicle was rammed, leaving two members of the force injured.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Friday on Smithfield’s Brunswick Street in the city centre.

The damage to the garda vehicle. Photograph: Damien Storan

The Garda vehicle was damaged in the incident and two gardaí were taken to the Mater hospital for medical treatment

A man in his 40s has been arrested over an offence under the Criminal Damage Act 1991 and is currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

Members of the force involved are being supported by colleagues and management, with counselling available, a Garda statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.