Meath Street in Dublin’s Liberties to be given long-awaited facelift

Dublin City Council has announced plans to refurbish Meath Street, one of the principal streets in the Liberties area.

The street has one of the oldest markets in the city, the Liberties Market, but has been in need of upgrading for several decades. The council has already refurbished the parallel street, Francis Street, and nearby Thomas Street.

Under the proposals, the council envisages significantly widening footpaths to provide more pedestrian space and to introduce an improved street design with new crossing points for ease of movement. There will also be potential to create space for outdoor seating and a new street market.

The design was submitted by the council’s Central Area Office, with design work undertaken by Haslam & Co Architects.

Dublin City Council area manager Bruce Phillip said there had been a “steady improvement in the quality of streetscapes, public spaces and green areas across the Liberties and other areas of the southwest inner city in recent years”.

Members of the public are invited to submit their views on the proposals at www.dublincity.ie/consultations. Submissions can be made until September 25th.