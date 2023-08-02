Dublin Airport operator ordered to restrict night-time flights

A plane taking off at the new north runway at Dublin airport. Photograph: Barry Cronin

The operator of Dublin Airport has been ordered to reduce the number of night-time flights from its new north runway, after Fingal County Council ruled it had breached the conditions of its planning permission.

The runway, which opened last August, has been a huge source of complaints about noise from local residents, many of whom unexpectedly found their homes were along its flight path.

Fingal County Council served the DAA, the semi-State body who operate the airport, an enforcement order in recent days, ruling that the number of night-time flights from the runway amounted to “unauthorised development”.

When the airport received approval for the new runway a condition was attached that the average number of flights between 11pm and 7am could not be more than 65 a night. In a July 27th letter, the council said the airport’s summer schedule of flights was in breach of these limits.

READ MORE

The council had previously issued the DAA warning letters over night-time flights, on foot of complaints from locals.

The enforcement notice said the reason for the conditions on the number of night-time flights was to protect the “residential amenity” of the area.

“The DAA has not sought to remedy the said unauthorised development, there are no compelling reasons for not taking enforcement action”, the order said.

Fingal County Council gave the airport operator six weeks to comply with its planning conditions.

Residents near the airport in north Co Dublin had criticised noise pollution from the new runway and complained to the council that the airport operator had breached the conditions of its planning permission.

In a statement, the DAA said it was “disappointed” by the council decision and that it had only been given six weeks to limit flights to at most 65 a night. The order was coming “in the middle of the peak summer holiday season”, it said.

The statement called on Fingal County Council to suspend the “overly onerous conditions” or give the airport operator six months to bring itself into compliance with flight limits. “This would avoid any needless disruption to peoples’ travel plans and airline’s cargo operations,” the statement said.

The DAA said a “more appropriate” noise quota should be introduced, instead of a cap on the number of night-time flights, which it said was “no longer a fit-for-purpose”.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the enforcement order would mean the number of night-time flights across the two runways would now be lower than before the second runway opened last year.

“It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000. It makes no sense, and the travelling public deserves better,” he said.

Mr Jacobs said the council’s decision would be bad for consumers using the airport and the economy.

The airport operator also complained about a lack of resources in An Bord Pleanála, which was leading to delays in getting a ruling on a further planning application about a proposed new noise quota system.