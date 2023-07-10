Car crashes onto Baggot Street from car park over shops

A car was driven from a first floor car park above Sprout salad bar on Upper Baggot Street, Dublin, on Sunday night, crashing onto the road below in what Garda described as a probably acceleration “misjudgment”.

The incident happened at about 10pm when the car left the open-air car park located above a parade of shops and restaurants and hit the street. There were no injuries to the driver of the car or to anyone on Baggot Street.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene. The driver was breathalysed and passed the test and the crash site was cleared by fire brigade personnel. A Garda spokesman said while it was not clear exactly how the incident occurred, it appeared that the driver misjudged the acceleration of the vehicle.