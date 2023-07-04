Have your say: Have you booked accommodation in Dublin for a live event and was it expensive?

Many people booked hotels, hostels and accommodation in Dublin for the last weekend in June 2024 in advance of Taylor Swift tickets going on sale, with most paying over €400. But the start of the summer season in Dublin brings with it expensive accommodation bills for people attending events in the capital.

Other Taylor Swift fans were disappointed after receiving emails confirming that a room they thought they had booked for the weekend was no longer available.

But it appears this issue of accommodation prices rising sharply in Dublin, isn’t just for Taylor Swift but for other big concerts, music events and sport matches.

Price gouging has been an issue with “almost every live event that has taken place in recent years from concerts to Ireland games to GAA finals”, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said in the Dáil this week.

