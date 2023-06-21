Plastic bin bags to be phased out in Dublin city following successful trial of ‘bagbins’

Owenbridge managing director John Dunne on Drury Street, Dublin with the Bagbin, a collapsible waste container with a capacity of 270 litres. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

New waste containers will put an end to refuse bags being ripped open from seagulls and vermin on the Capital’s streets after a successful trial.

Bagbin, a collapsible waste container that protects refuse sacks, was trialled at 86 residential and commercial locations over eight months from October 2021 to April last year by Dublin City Council.

A council report found the product, which can be used in areas lacking space for wheelie bin storage, achieved the “required result of reducing litter from ripped bags provided it is used properly”.

More than 80 per cent of residential users and 60 per cent of businesses who responded to a council survey question said they would prefer to keep the Bagbin than return to the use of bags only. Babgins were created by Owenbridge Ltd, a company founded by husband and wife John and Mena Dunne.

The council has been engaging with four waste collection companies that provide waste services to customers in the Central Business District to provide the new service that eliminates the requirement for presenting waste bags for collection.

Karl Mitchell, the Council Director of Services said that Dublintown, the business representative group, the Council and the waste collectors are “embarking on a service that should eliminate the requirement for presenting unprotected waste bags on street”.

“The ‘BagBin’ collapsible receptacle initiative which was successfully trailed over several months from October 2021 to April 2022 has been refined to create as robust a solution as possible to remove the current unsatisfactory situation with waste bags presented across high footfall streets,” he added.

The service will be introduced on a phased basis to all customers who are currently presenting waste bags in Dublin city.

Phase One of the new bins will be introduced to streets in Dublin city’s central business district, Grafton St, South William St, Exchequer St, Drury St and Castlemarket St.

The bins form a cylindrical shape, with a hinged lid and no bottom when deployed. Users place the bin on the ground and put their bags inside. The waste collector lifts the bin off, collapses it and takes away the bags.

Each bin can accommodate several bags and can be used by multiple retailers, restaurants or residents.