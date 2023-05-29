Man appears in court after two pipe bombs found in bag at Tallaght Garda station

Tallaght District Court, where Darren Kane was charged with possession of a pipe bomb, possession of a radio controlled pipe bomb, and possession of a realistic imitation firearm. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court after two pipe bombs were found in a bag at a Garda station.

Tallaght Garda station in west Dublin was evacuated after the explosives were discovered on Friday evening.

They were allegedly found in a bag belonging to a man arrested earlier that day.

The station was evacuated and closed to the public until the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the items.

Darren Kane (41) of Butterfield Close, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning appeared before Tallaght District Court in connection with the find.

He has been charged with having a pipe bomb, radio-controlled pipe bomb and realistic imitation firearm.

Legal representatives for Mr Kane made no application for bail and applied for legal aid.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Mr Kane into custody on consent.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video-link at 10am on June 2nd. – PA