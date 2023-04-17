Residents could return to Dublin’s Henry Street, originally designed as a place to live

Residents could make a return to Dublin’s Henry Street for the first time in decades under new plans submitted to Dublin City Council.

German property investment company Institutional Investments Partners GmbH wants to convert unused floors above a shop on the corner of Henry Street and Moore Street into eight apartments. Under the plans the first, second and third floors would be converted into two studios, five one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment, with a communal roof garden and a shop space retained at the ground floor.

The building at 42-43 Henry Street, originally two shops but combined into one premises since the 1950s, was until recently occupied by Suits Direct on the ground floor but is currently vacant. The upper floors have for many years been used by successive ground-floor retailers for storage and it is not clear when they were last used for residential accommodation.

However, Henry Street was originally designed as a residential street. Originally part of St Mary’s Abbey, the land on which Henry Street was later laid out was granted to James FitzGerald 13th Earl of Desmond in the mid-16th century following the dissolution of the monasteries.

Henry Moore, Earl of Drogheda, acquired the land in 1661, and began development of Drogheda Street (which became Sackville Street and then O’Connell Street) and its side streets, including Henry Street. Luke Gardner bought the whole estate around 1730 and Henry Street was already fully built at this stage.

A report from conservation architect Fergal McGirl as part of the application notes Henry Street was planned for residential use and remained so for many years while also being a shopping street.

“On census night of 1901 there were 75 women listed as overnighting on Henry Street; at the census of 1911 there were 19 householders who were married on Henry Street, and many more workers who live there too. Workers living over the shop was the norm, not the exception.”

The report references an Irish Times article from 1991 which includes an interview with Jimmy and Eileen Jack, believed to be the last remaining residents of Henry Street, who had lived on the street for 49 years.

Number 42 and 43 were “completely destroyed” during the 1916 Rising, Mr McGirl notes, and nearly all of their original fabric lost. They were rebuilt in 1919, with some modifications over the course of the 20th century.

The building is not a protected structure but does sit within the O’Connell Street architectural conservation area and is listed on the national inventory of architectural heritage.

Savills, planning advisers to the applicant, said the proposed scheme would bring vacant upper floors back into productive use and would provide sustainable residential development in line with the principles of the 15-minute city.

“The proposed development will provide much-needed residential units in the heart of Dublin, whilst preserving the character and appearance of the surrounding area,” Savills said. “It is considered that the proposed development will have a positive impact on the surrounding area and will contribute to the ongoing regeneration of this part of Dublin.”