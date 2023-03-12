Two charged after gardaí seize €450,000 worth of cannabis and cash in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two people after seizing about €100,000 of suspected drugs and €350,000 in cash following an operation in Dublin 7 on Saturday.

At about 5:45pm, Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle on Goldsmith Street. During the search they found approximately €5,000 worth of cannabis. A follow-up search was conducted at a property on Royal Canal View, Phibsboro. This led to the seizure of about €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

READ MORE

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. In a statement on Sunday, a Garda spokesman said: “The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.”