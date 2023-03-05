Dublin pub Doheny & Nesbitt in row with planners over ‘visually obtrusive’ signs

The ruling means the pub faces being subject to enforcement action by the council unless it removes the unauthorised signs voluntarily. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

One of Dublin’s best-known pubs has become embroiled in a planning row with Dublin City Council over “a significant quantum” of unauthorised advertising and other works to the building.

The council has refused retention planning permission to the owners of Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street Lower near the city centre for advertising banners and flagpoles on the front of the building promoting Guinness and the pub.

The local authority said the various signs and poles created “visual pollution and unnecessary clutter” to the streetscape and were “visually obtrusive”, while also setting an undesirable precedent for a similar type of development.

It said the unauthorised works had a “serious adverse and injurious impact on the architectural fabric and character of a protected structure” and on the visual and residential amenities of neighbouring properties in the Georgian core of the city.

READ MORE

The ruling means the pub faces being subject to enforcement action by the council unless it removes the unauthorised signs voluntarily.

Council files show Doheny & Nesbitt – a favourite waterhole of politicians as well as visiting dignitaries because of its proximity to Government Buildings and Leinster House – has already been the subject of enforcement notices since 2019 in relation to the advertising and flagpoles.

Swigmore Inns, the pub’s owner, had sought retrospective approval for large raised white lettering on the second and third floors of the buildings that spells “Rugby Time is Guinness Time at Doheny and Nesbitt” together with an image of a rugby ball.

In addition, it sought retention permission for four large stainless steel flagpoles erected at first-floor level.

A planning official with the council said it was evident from on-site inspections of the pub that “a significant quantum of unauthorised development has taken place”.

The official said there was also a significant amount of additional unauthorised works at the premises which had not been notified to the council in relation to the pub’s application for retention permission.

They included a projecting neon “Bar” sign and clock at first-floor level and some other Guinness signs as well as projecting lights at roof level and retractable branded awnings.

The council said the Baggot Street area has restrictions on the use of outdoor advertising and the signage was in a highly sensitive location on a protected structure adjacent to an architectural conservation area.

In addition, it expressed concern that the signage could prove a distraction to both pedestrians and motorists on a busy thoroughfare.

Swigmore has a number of weeks to decide if it will appeal the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.