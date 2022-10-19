Low water pressure in parts of south Dublin following burst water main

Irish Water said some customers may be experiencing temporary discolouration to their water supplies following Tuesday’s outage

Irish Water and Dublin City Council are investigating reports of low water pressure in south Dublin following repair works to a burst water main.

The burst water main caused widespread outages, the utility said, and affected Rathfarnham, Rathdown, Crannagh, Terenure, Milltown, Rathgar, Ranelagh, Rathmines and surrounding areas.

An 8m section of ageing pipeline was replaced on Tuesday and water began to refill the network, which took a number of hours due to the size of the affected area.

Following reports of low water pressure, dedicated water service crews were mobilised and are currently on the ground working to identify the cause of the issue and undertake the necessary remedial works to restore normal water supply to impacted customers.

A further update will be provided as works progress, Irish Water said.

Speaking about the issue Joe O’Reilly, regional asset operations lead at Irish Water, said it is prioritising this issue so that remedial works can be carried out as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience that unplanned water disruptions can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve the issue,” he said.

Some customers may be experiencing temporary discolouration to their water supplies following Tuesday’s outage, he said.