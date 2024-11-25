Fire breaks out at emergency accommodation facility in Co Wicklow

The emergency accommodation centre in Kilbride army camp in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Laura Hutton

A fire that broke out at an emergency accommodation centre in an Army camp in Co Wicklow has been brought under control, the Defence Forces has said.

The blaze broke out in the canteen at the Emergency Accommodation and Reception Centre (EARC) in Kilbride Military Camp.

“An Garda Síochána (AGS), the Fire Brigade and Military Police responded,” the Defence Forces said in a statement on Monday night. “The fire is now out, and all International Protection applicants and Defence Forces personnel are safe and accounted for. A damage assessment and investigation is currently ongoing.”

The statement did not address possible causes of the incident.

As of last December, the camp was home to a group of about 120 men from countries including Afghanistan, Somalia and Zimbabwe.

The residents had complained about the conditions and management of the centre, which has been used for housing asylum seekers since January, 2023.

They contacted the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) last summer, saying they felt “segregated” and that the lack of access to public transport was “hindering their ability to engage with the broader society and access essential services”.