Body recovered in search for woman who drowned in Co Galway last week

Rescue crews searching for a swimmer missing in Galway for over a week have discovered a body on the shoreline a couple of hundred metres away from where she went missing.

The search for Máire Ní Fhátharta from Spiddal was one of the largest undertaken in the area. It was about to be stood down in advance of a Status Red weather alert when the body was discovered on Friday evening.

The 32-year old went missing after going for a swim at Silverstrand near Barna in Galway last Tuesday week, November 12th.

The body of another swimmer, 74-year old songwriter Johnny Duhan, was found in the water at Rusheen Bay a few hours after he was reported missing after going for his daily swim at Silverstrand on the same morning.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the search had now been stood down but said formal identification has yet to occur and this process “remains ongoing”.

“The body has been transferred to the morgue at University Hospital Galway, where a postmortem examination is due to take place,” it said.

“An Garda Síochána continues to provide our support to the loved ones of the missing woman and a family liaison officer has been appointed,” it said.