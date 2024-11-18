IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Warning over fake €50 and €20 notes; Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ amid election promise splurge

The latest news in Ireland and abroad including: Plans for a bicycle maintenance station at Leinster House ‘stall’ and Ken Early: Naive Ireland need to remember this pain and at least learn to whinge

Election 2024: Female general election candidates outside the Dáil yesterday. Women for Election says 248 women are running in the upcoming election, the largest number to date- representing an increase of 53 per cent on the general election. 2020. Photograph: Paul Sharp
Election 2024: Female general election candidates outside the Dáil yesterday. Women for Election says 248 women are running in the upcoming election, the largest number to date- representing an increase of 53 per cent on the general election. 2020. Photograph: Paul Sharp
Mon Nov 18 2024 - 06:55

Election 2024: Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ after promising splurge

Recent election promises from Fine Gael have been described as a “Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act”, as political opponents accuse the party of seeking to buy the election with a series of expensive spending commitments.

Fine Gael insisted its promises were carefully costed in its election manifesto which was published yesterday but critics – including its Government partners Fianna Fáil – questioned a number of aspects of the document.

Launching the Labour Party manifesto in Dublin yesterday, the party’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said that “Simon Harris’s ‘new energy’ is starting to look like a Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act.”

READ MORE

News in Ireland

The Big Read

When raising a child with additional needs, many parents don’t immediately face up to what they are dealing with, and it can take them some time before they are ready to seek outside assessment and support. Photograph: iStock
When raising a child with additional needs, many parents don’t immediately face up to what they are dealing with, and it can take them some time before they are ready to seek outside assessment and support. Photograph: iStock

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

  • I’m a Brexit-era ‘citizen of nowhere’, trying to settle in Ireland: Near where I like to go to write in rural Clare, there’s an old church. I walk there often late in the afternoon, when the need to write is overcome by the urge to be out moving under the sky, feeling the weather and hearing the birds. It’s walking as meditation more than for exercise, a practice of presence after the strange practice of absence that is sitting still and writing a novel, writes Sarah Moss

Podcast Highlights

How a lie led to the horrific murder of teacher Samuel Paty

Listen | 21:35

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters