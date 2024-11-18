Your top stories on Monday: Warning over fake €50 and €20 notes; Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ amid election promise splurge

Election 2024: Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ after promising splurge
Recent election promises from Fine Gael have been described as a “Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act”, as political opponents accuse the party of seeking to buy the election with a series of expensive spending commitments.
Fine Gael insisted its promises were carefully costed in its election manifesto which was published yesterday but critics – including its Government partners Fianna Fáil – questioned a number of aspects of the document.
Launching the Labour Party manifesto in Dublin yesterday, the party’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said that “Simon Harris’s ‘new energy’ is starting to look like a Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act.”
- Gardaí issue alert on counterfeit currency circulating across Ireland with fake €50 and €20 notes most common: There has been a significant increase in reports to An Garda Síochána of counterfeit currency in circulation.
- Tech giant X challenges State’s new online safety rules: Tech company X is challenging in the High Court the State’s new online safety rules put in place for video-sharing platforms.
- Plans for a bicycle maintenance station at Leinster House ‘stall’ after furore over €336,000 shelter: Plans for a bike maintenance station at Leinster House appear to have stalled after the furore over the spending of €336,000 on a bicycle shelter.
- ‘I can’t see Sinn Féin getting in’: How will Drogheda and Bray football fans vote in the election?:Election 2024: Football supporters express range of views on Sinn Féin’s policies at their teams’ promotion/relegation playoff in Tallaght
- Weather forecast: Rain in Munster and Connacht will spread northeastwards becoming widespread. It will be heavy at times will turn to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht this evening. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees over the northern half and 7 to 12 degrees elsewhere.
