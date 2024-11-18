Your top stories on Monday: Warning over fake €50 and €20 notes; Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ amid election promise splurge

Election 2024: Female general election candidates outside the Dáil yesterday. Women for Election says 248 women are running in the upcoming election, the largest number to date- representing an increase of 53 per cent on the general election. 2020. Photograph: Paul Sharp

Election 2024: Fine Gael branded ‘McCreevy and Cowen tribute act’ after promising splurge

Recent election promises from Fine Gael have been described as a “Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act”, as political opponents accuse the party of seeking to buy the election with a series of expensive spending commitments.

Fine Gael insisted its promises were carefully costed in its election manifesto which was published yesterday but critics – including its Government partners Fianna Fáil – questioned a number of aspects of the document.

Launching the Labour Party manifesto in Dublin yesterday, the party’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said that “Simon Harris’s ‘new energy’ is starting to look like a Charlie McCreevy and Brian Cowen tribute act.”

READ MORE

The Big Read

When raising a child with additional needs, many parents don’t immediately face up to what they are dealing with, and it can take them some time before they are ready to seek outside assessment and support. Photograph: iStock

Dublin Airport whistleblower concerned about such actions in future: A former member of airport operator DAA’s security staff says he is pleased to have received confirmation from the Irish Aviation Authority that concerns he raised about procedures at Dublin Airport in a protected disclosure had been addressed following an investigation. However, he said he still had concerns about how the DAA would handle another whistleblower highlighting safety issues after the way he was treated.

Ken Early: Naive Ireland need to remember this pain and at least learn to whinge: “Ireland get battered, everywhere they go! Ireland get battered, everywhere they gooo!” The England fans were loving their song-for-the-day, but they also started leaving in large numbers from around 70 minutes, after their side went 4-0 up. Why risk getting stuck in the crowds at Wembley Park Tube station just to see England run in another goal or two against this shambles?

Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump and Elon Musk is hardly a match made to last: Melania won’t be spending much time in the White House, but someone else seems eager to fill the role of the president-elect’s helpmeet

Life & Style

I’m a Brexit-era ‘citizen of nowhere’, trying to settle in Ireland: Near where I like to go to write in rural Clare, there’s an old church. I walk there often late in the afternoon, when the need to write is overcome by the urge to be out moving under the sky, feeling the weather and hearing the birds. It’s walking as meditation more than for exercise, a practice of presence after the strange practice of absence that is sitting still and writing a novel, writes Sarah Moss

How a lie led to the horrific murder of teacher Samuel Paty Listen | 21:35

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters