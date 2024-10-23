Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues fresh rain warnings for six counties

Galway, which faced road and car park closures on Sunday during the storm, is among the counties affected. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Met Éireann has issued fresh rain warnings for several counties that were badly affected by Storm Ashley over the weekend.

The forecaster issued yellow rain warnings for counties Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork, due to come into effect at 3pm on Thursday. The warnings for Kerry and Cork will be valid until 1pm on Friday, while the warnings for the other counties will expire earlier, at 3am on Friday.

Storm Ashley, the first named storm of the season, caused significant disruption and damage on the west coast over the weekend – tens of thousands of homes were left without power, with Galway, Mayo and Kerry among the worst-affected counties. There was some coastal flooding reported in Galway, and hazardous conditions meant many flights in and out of Dublin and Belfast were cancelled. Sporting events – including several Gaelic football county finals – were postponed.

Met Éireann said Cork and Kerry would see heavy and persistent rain on Thursday into Friday, with the possibility of thunderstorms. There is also a chance of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The forecaster also warned of heavy and persistent rain for Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo, with a chance of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

It will be rainy in the west and northwest on Thursday morning, turning heavy at times. Other parts of the country will enjoy a mostly dry morning, with some patches of light rain or drizzle.

The rain will spread further east in the afternoon and evening, however, “with some heavy falls possibly causing localised flooding”, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures will range between 13 and 16 degrees.

Thursday night will be wet and breezy with widespread rain, heaviest in Munster and Leinster. There is a chance of localised flooding.