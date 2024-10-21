Two men killed in separate road traffic incidents in Cork and Galway

As of 9am on October 21st, 142 people have been killed on the Republic’s roads so far this year. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two men in their 20s have died in separate road traffic collisions in the State.

One man died on the N71 road between Bantry and Ballydehob, Co Cork at 9am on Monday morning in a single-vehicle incident.

The 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The man, who hasn’t been named but is from the Ahakista area outside Bantry, was the sole occupant of the car when it crashed at Letterlickey.

Gardaí believe the crash happened late on Sunday night or early on Monday when the car hit a wall and left the road but it was only discovered shortly before 9am by a passing motorist.

Gardaí closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a Forensic Crash Investigator to examine the crash scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who many have travelled the road late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning to contact them at Bantry Garda station on 027 20 860.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled the road and has video footage including dash cam footage to contact them at Bantry or any Garda station.

Separately, a male driver who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Co Galway on Friday died of his injuries on Monday.

The man in his 20s was fatally injured when his car went off the road at Ballintava near Dunmore at 2.30am last Friday, October 18th.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway on Friday. Another man who was travelling in the car with him suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Additionally, they are requesting those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam, who were travelling in the area of Ballintava, Dunmore, Co Galway on October 18th between 1.30am and 2.30am, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

As of 9am on October 21st, 142 people have been killed on the Republic’s roads so far this year compared to 153 for the same period in 2023.