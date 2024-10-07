Mary O’Rourke left office with a record of delivering lasting progress for her country, Tánaiste says at funeral

Former Fianna Fáil minister Mary O'Rourke's sons Feargal O’Rourke and Cllr Aengus O’Rourke (front), along with other relatives, carry her coffin from the church following her funeral mass in Athlone on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Time

The late Fianna Fáil minister Mary O’Rourke had a strong personality and character that helped her succeed in a male-dominated political world, her funeral Mass has heard.

“Through her spoken and written words she enlightened us, challenged us, and even entertained us with her humour and wit. Mary’s contribution to public life has been enormous,” chief celebrant Fr Patrick O’Connor said in his homily on Monday.

The former minister for education, public enterprise and health, Senator and TD, died on Thursday aged 87.

Her funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan, Athlone, was attended by President Michael D Higgins and Tánaiste Micheál Martin among other political dignitaries, including Commandant Claire Mortimer, the aide de camp representing Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Her six grandchildren, Sam, Jennifer, Luke, Sarah, James and Scott, brought forward various commemorative items including a photograph of her with her late husband Enda; a Fianna Fáil flag; her memoir; a rugby jersey; a newspaper and mobile phone, representing “her insatiable desire for conversation”.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin told the congregation Ms O’Rourke was a political leader who left office with a record of delivering lasting progress for her country.

“Public life is full of many great characters but few have burned so brightly and for so long,” he said.

“Few have left behind not only the warm glow of personal connection with people, but a record of real substance.”

He noted Ms O’Rourke’s time in various ministries and, among a long list of her achievements, he pointed to her education portfolio in particular; pushing for diversity in schools, smaller class sizes and a recognition of multidenominational education.

“And as we say goodbye to her, there are simply too many areas where she made a difference to be able to list them all.”

In a joint eulogy from her sons Feargal and Aengus, the gathering heard more of what had formed her personal and family life.

Feargal spoke of a brilliant cook, a passionate bridge player and rugby enthusiast; and of someone with a deep love of writing, poetry, teaching and an eye for fashion.

“Even to the very end mum had a deep interest in politics,” Aengus said. “And of course that was heightened of late with the election on the horizon. In mum’s final days, the matter that really exercised her most of all was: well, will it be November or February? It’s a pity she passed before she knew the answer to that question.”

The congregation heard how Mary Lenihan was born in Athlone, to a family steeped in politics. With Enda, she made the family home in Arcadia and worked as a teacher of English, history and French in the local secondary school, St Joseph’s, Summerhill.

“It is no great surprise that Mary would enter politics, following in the footsteps of her father and brothers,” Fr O’Connor said. “She was the first woman elected to Athlone Urban District Council in 1974. This was at a time when few women were involved in local or national politics.

“But Mary was blessed with that strong personality and character that allowed her to enter and to succeed in what was then a male dominated space. Her political achievements have been well documented and her commitment to public service is well known throughout the country.”

Fr O’Connor said that despite political achievements, family was what was most important to her.

“She was devoted to her family, to her beloved husband Enda, to her children and grandchildren. Enda’s death was a great loss to her and left a deep void in her life,” he said.

Ms O’Rourke’s funeral was also presided over by Paul Connell, Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois. Her burial took place at Coosan cemetery.