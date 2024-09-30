Significant delays to Heuston trains following incident on line

There are significant delays to trains from Heuston station in Dublin on Monday afternoon after an incident on the line between Kildare and Newbridge.
Emergency services are attending the scene of the incident while several departures from Heuston station have been held.
Several statements on the Irish Rail X (formerly Twitter) account from 3pm onwards confirmed intercity and commuter services would be held at Heuston.
More to follow ...
