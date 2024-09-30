Ireland weather: Hundreds still without power but relief in Cork after fears of flooding during storm

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest. Photograph: Collins

Hundreds of properties continue to be without power on Monday morning after stormy conditions hit the south and east of Ireland over the weekend.

A spokesman for the ESB said “a few hundred customers” were without power with crews mobilised early this morning to conduct repairs.

Status orange and yellow weather warnings had been in place across a number of counties on Sunday, though all such warnings have since expired.

Businesspeople and homeowners were breathing a sigh of relief after high tide in Cork city passed off without any major incident on Sunday.

There had been fears that heavy rains all day might lead to the river Lee overspilling quay walls and flooding low lying city centre areas.

However, the high tide passed without incident at about 4.30pm on Sunday and water levels in both the north and south channels of the Lee began to subside soon after.

Midleton in east Cork also emerged unscathed to the relief of locals who suffered extensive flood damage when the Owenacurra burst its banks during Storm Babet in 2023.

The N72 is flooded next to Radleys Engineering near Dungarvan. Take great care if driving in Waterford and surrounding areas tonight and do not enter floodwaters. Photo from Gary O’Shea. @wlrfm pic.twitter.com/mOQTm7bYNy — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 29, 2024

River has burst banks her in the Nire valley Co Waterford. Roads are now impassable in the area. Thanks to Marie Whelan for video. If you are in an area prone to flooding in that general area then be alert and prepared. pic.twitter.com/7H8MW4bDF1 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 29, 2024

High tide did its thing! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/S2dvdO1h28 — Grogan & Brown (@GroganBrown) September 29, 2024

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest but becoming drier and brighter in the southwest with sunny spells.

During the afternoon, the cloud and rain will become largely confined to Ulster and north Leinster with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers elsewhere.

Much of the country will become dry in the evening with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Tuesday will be largely dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few isolated light showers. Highest temperatures will range from 13-16 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Met Éireann said the outlook for the rest of the week is mostly dry but turning “more unsettled” for the weekend.