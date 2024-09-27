Man dies following Thursday morning collision in Co Wicklow

A man in his 20s has died from injuries sustained in a collision between two vehicles near the Co Wicklow town of Ballinaclash on Thursday morning.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have information in connection with the crash on the R753 between Ballinaclash and Aughrim at approximately 8.35am on Thursday to come forward.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.
He has since died as a result of his injuries.
A young girl who was a passenger in the other vehicle was brought to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin as a precaution.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
