Ireland weather: Home-heating switches at the ready as Met Éireann forecasts ‘cold conditions for time of year’

Met Éireann is forecasting rain showers, some heavy, and 'quite cold conditions for this time of year'

Any hopes of a delay in turning on the household heating look set to be dashed this weekend as Met Éireann forecasts rain and “quite cold conditions for this time of year”.

The national forecaster said there would be some sunshine, and Friday in particular is set to be brighter than recent days. However, it is also forecast to be breezy with a high chance of scattered showers. Highest temperatures on Friday are expected to be about 10 to 13 degrees. Met Éireann said.

Saturday is set to be mostly dry with scattered cloud but “good sunny spells at times”. The highest temperatures are predicted to be 11 to 14 degrees.

It is set to be chilly at night with low temperatures of about seven degrees.

The outlook for Sunday and the coming week is for more mixed weather with rain, heavy in parts, covering much of the country during Saturday night and Sunday, accompanied by strong winds.

Some spot flooding may occur. Highest temperatures are expected to be 11 to 15 degrees.

The rain should turn more patchy on Sunday evening and night.

Monday should bring dry periods but with some scattered outbreaks of rain. There will be some brighter spells too with temperatures likely to be in the low to mid-teens, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Tuesday and Wednesday should feature some sunny spells, before conditions turn wet and breezy again later in the day or overnight.