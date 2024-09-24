Eddie Hutch inquest: Investigation ‘has advanced’ gardaí tell coroner

Eddie Hutch (59), a taxi driver and brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was killed outside his home on Poplar Row in Dublin, on February 8th, 2016. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

An investigation into the Hutch-Kinahan feud murder of Eddie Hutch snr in 2016 is ongoing, although it has “advanced” in the last six months, a senior Garda has told an inquest.

Inspector James Clavin told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning that there has been “correspondence” between gardaí and the DPP’s office since the case last came before the court six months ago. At a previous hearing in March, the court heard that gardaí had sent a file relating to Mr Hutch’s killing to the DPP.

Mr Hutch (59), a taxi driver and brother of veteran criminal Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was gunned down outside his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north inner city on February 8th, 2016. The murder of 59-year-old father-of-five occurred three days after an attack at the Regency Hotel, north Dublin, where Kinahan associate David Byrne, of Crumlin, Dublin, was shot dead.

[ How Dublin gang caught up in ‘Ghost’ takedown grew bigger than Kinahan cartel in IrelandOpens in new window ]

Insp Clavin said that the investigation into Mr Hutch’s death is ongoing, but “has advanced” since March.

READ MORE

He asked coroner Dr Clare Keane for a six-month adjournment, under the Coroner’s Act, Section 25 (1), with criminal proceedings still being considered in case. Dr Keane granted the adjournment.

The Irish Times previously reported that gardaí believe the file sent to the DPP contains evidence that they believe could lead to a number of men being charged with offences relating to the killing of Mr Hutch.

One of the suspects in the file, and against who gardaí are seeking charges, is Dubai-based Daniel Kinahan. It is the second major file the Garda has sent to the DPP seeking charges against Kinahan.