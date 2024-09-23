Irish man killed fighting for Ukraine was ‘true to his principles’, says family

Robert Deegan: 'He stayed behind to cover his comrades’ retreat. He fought and died like a warrior,' his family said.

Robert Deegan, the 29-year-old former member of the Defence Forces Army Ranger Wing should be remembered as “a hero” who was killed while trying to save his colleagues in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they were attacked by the Russians, his family has said.

The family also revealed after Mr Deegan – who was killed in action in Ukraine last Thursday – lost an eye during the war in 2022 they had urged him not to return there, but he had done so against their wishes.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deegan family based in Newbridge, Co Kildare, said they were “extremely devastated for the loss of Robert”.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice while staying true to his principles and character,” added the Deegan family, whose members have a long history of service in the Defence Forces.

“Robert should be remembered as a hero who died protecting his comrades in battle while fighting for a principled cause. He was severely injured in Ukraine in 2022 and lost an eye due to an IED strike.

“Once he recovered he went back out to the Ukriane war against the family’s wishes. Robert embodies the definition of determination, honour, loyalty and bravery.

“He stayed behind to cover his comrades’ retreat. He fought and died like a warrior. He will be forever remembered in our hearts.”

Mr Deegan was killed close to Kupiansk city in Kharkiv during fighting on the front line last Thursday. His remains have not been recovered by his Ukrainian colleagues, though several sources in Ireland said they believed those efforts were still under way.

Though Mr Deegan had no ties to Ukraine predating the Russian invasion in February 2022, it is understood he had a strong conviction the Russians must be defeated.

In October 2022, as he was travelling in a vehicle while on active duties, he was caught up in an improvised explosive attack. Mr Deegan suffered serious injuries, including to his face, and lost an eye as a result.

He was evacuated back to Ireland and underwent medical treatment and rehabilitation before returning to Ukraine earlier this year. He was a member of Special Unit Stugna in Ukraine, a special forces unit involved in complex and dangerous missions.

Mr Deegan, who was also a high performance road and track cyclist in his youth, is the fifth Irishman to be killed in Ukraine since the invasion of the country by the Russians in February, 2022, and the first former member of the Defence Forces to lose his life in the war.

Alex Ryzhuk (20), Rathmines, south Dublin, was killed in August. He was born in Dublin to Ukrainian parents and grew up in Ireland. Last December, Graham Dale (45) was killed in the war. From Raheny, Dublin, he had served in the US marines during the Iraq war. He had moved to the US in 2000 and after the September 11th attacks the following year decided to join the marines.

Finbarr Cafferkey (46), Achill, Co Mayo, was killed during a battle in eastern Ukraine in April, 2023, and had previously joined the Kurdish militia’s battled against ISIS. Rory Mason (23), Dunboyne, Co Meath, was killed in October, 2022, having joined the Ukrainians in fighting the Russians.