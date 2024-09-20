Taxi fares set to rise by 9% after National Transport Authority review

The National Transport Authority has also announced an extension of 'special rates'. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Taxi fares are set to rise by an average of 9 per cent following the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) approval of a new national maximum taxi fare rate.

The price hike will come into effect from December 1st. The NTA said that the price changes were made in line with the rising costs associated with running a taxi. Between 2022 and 2024, the cost of operating a taxi rose by roughly 9 to 11 per cent.

The NTA has also announced an extension of taxi “special rates”.

At present, special rates apply to taxi journeys taken between 8pm on Christmas Eve and 8am on Stephen’s Day and 8pm on New Year’s Eve and 8am on New Year’s Day.

Under the NTA’s new determination, special rates will apply, year-round, at weekend peak times — midnight to 4am on Saturday and Sunday morning. This determination is an effort to incentivise more drivers to serve the night-time economy, the NTA said.

Pre-booking fees during peak weekend times with also rise, from €2 to €3.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said that the fare rate increase “provides for the increasing operational costs drivers are facing while balancing the needs of the travelling public”.

The NTA said it would review the impact of the fare hikes in 12 months “to ensure that all needs are served by the increase”.

The rate increase follows a National Maximum Taxi Fare Review carried out by the NTA. The organisation said this is carried out once every two years to ensure “taxi fares keep pace with changes in operating costs and to maintain the availability of quality taxi services throughout the country”.