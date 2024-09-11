Woman (80s) killed after car crashes into parked vehicles in Dublin

Gardaí responded to the scene of the incident on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Damien Storan

A woman in her 80s was killed in a road traffic crash in Dublin on Wednesday.

A car crashed into a number of parked vehicles on Hillside Drive in Rathfarnham at roughly 10.30am.

The woman, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured. Another person, a man who was in one of the parked vehicles, was injured in the incident.

He was taken to St Vincent’s hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí at the scene of the crash in on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Storan

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be carried out. The road where the incident happened remained closed on Wednesday afternoon to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward by contacting Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Wednesday’s incident brings the total number of people killed on the country’s roads this year to 129, on par with the number fatalities for the same time in 2023.