Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan, Christy Dignam and Séamus Begley honoured on new stamps

Commemorative stamps: (from left) Yeshua Bonadio, son of Sinéad O’Connor; Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Shane MacGowan; David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post; Kiera Dignam, daughter of Christy Dignam; and Máire Uí Bheaglaoich, wife of Séamus Begley

Four new stamps commemorating singers and musicians Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan, Christy Dignam and Séamus Begley, who died last year, are being issued by An Post.

Iconic Irish Voices, the four-stamp set, honours the artists’ contributions to Irish life and music. They go on sale from Thursday.

The black and white portrait stamps were designed by Shaughn McGrath of Shaughn McGrath Creative with each image highlighting the artists’ eyes and hands.

Speaking at a private unveiling for the artists’ families, David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post said: “It’s still hard to accept that Christy, Séamus, Sinéad and Shane are no longer with us. Each of them shone brightly and bravely throughout their lives, bringing good times, inspiration and joy to millions upon millions of people. They were proud Irish artists whose work explored, often critically, our identity as a people. We are greatly honoured on behalf of the people of Ireland to release these special stamps as symbol of the nation’s respect and pride in their musical genius and their impact on the world.”

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Shane MacGowan, said her husband would be exceptionally proud and delighted to be honoured with a stamp from An Post. “He was a passionate Irish man with a huge love for Ireland and its history and culture ... He saw the Irish postage stamps as symbolic of our freedom from Britain and our status as an independent republic ... his family are all very grateful to An Post for this beautiful gesture.”

On behalf of the O’Connor family, John Reynolds said it was great honour for Sinéad to be included in the stamp set and for the Irish State to remember her in such a dignified way.

Kiera Dignam, daughter of Christy Dignam, said her family were touched to have her father honoured in such a beautiful way.

Séamus Begley’s family said the stamp was a wonderful recognition of the impact Séamus had on people. He was regarded as one of Ireland’s finest accordion players.

The four special stamps will be available from Thursday 12th September online at anpost.com/IrishVoices and in selected Post Offices nationwide