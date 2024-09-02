Shane MacGowan mural in Co Tipperary nears completion

A new mural of Shane MacGowan can be seen in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Sean Ryan

A mural of former Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, is expected to be completed later this week.

The mural of the legendary singer is being created by artist Neil O’Dwyer who specialises in this form of art.

The tribute to the songwriter and former lead singer with the Pogues was commissioned by Tipperary County Council with the Nenagh Municipal district allocating €15,000 towards it.

The work is on the gable end of a prominent building at Emmet Place just off Mitchell Street.

Locals in Nenagh are delighted with the progress of the work, which was proposed by local councillor Seamie Morris (Ind).

Writing on social media Mr Morris said the almost-finished mural is “amazing”, and that “Nenagh has a world-class mural to be proud of.”

Mr O’Dwyer says he likes to include almost “hidden” features in his creations that emerge for the viewer as they move closer to them. That artist has painted murals across the country, and his work can be found on his website.

MacGowan was born in the UK but spent much of his childhood at the ancestral family home in Carney outside Nenagh and frequently visited the area as an adult as his parents returned to live in the area.

The singer died in Dublin on November 30th, 2023, aged 65, and his funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Nenagh, was a star-studded tribute that included contributions from Gerry Adams, Johnny Depp, Nick Cave and the Seán Ó Riada Singers.

He co-wrote the song Fairytale of New York, which has now become a Christmas standard around the globe.