Dublin, Mayo and Clare beaches closed to swimmers due to Storm Lilian water pollution

At the Velvet Strand beach in Portmarnock, Dublin, bathing is prohibited due to stormwater overflow from the local wastewater pumping station. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Almost 30 beaches across Dublin, Mayo and Clare will be subject to swimming restrictions over the coming days due to risks of elevated bacteria levels following Storm Lilian.

An alert issued by Fingal County Council on Friday warned that prohibition notices have been implemented at Portmarnock and Claremont beaches in Dublin.

The council said the measure is due to urban wastewater and stormwater overflows, which pose a risk of polluting bathing water and creating a health risk.

At the Velvet Strand beach in Portmarnock, north Dublin, bathing is prohibited due to stormwater overflow from the local wastewater pumping station, which the council said has been “overloaded” due to heavy rainfall.

READ MORE

The notices are expected to last for up to five days.

“Claremont Beach and Velvet Strand Portmarnock remain open but beach users are asked to respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised,” a statement from the council reads.

Claremont Beach in Howth has been subject to multiple prohibition notices in recent years due to elevated levels of bacteria likely as a result of urban surface waters as well as animals and birds.

Portmarnock has also been subject to prohibitions, notably following periods of heavy rain.

Elsewhere, swimming restrictions at 20 beaches in Mayo will remain in place for up to six days. The alerts were issued before Storm Lilian, warning of a possible increase in bacteria levels due to heavy rains.

These include well known swimming spots such as Keel Beach on Achill Island and Silver Strand in Louisburgh.

A further six beaches in Clare, including Lahinch and Spanish Point are under similar restrictions due to heavy rainfall.

Water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland can be checked by accessing beaches.ie.