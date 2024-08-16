Weekend weather: more rain due in coming days, Met Éireann says

Dublin horse show at the RDS: More rain due in coming days, Met Éireann has said. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The weather is to continue to be wet across the country over the coming days, Met Éireann has said.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers moving in. However, parts of the South and East will stay fully dry with sunny spells gradually breaking through.

The weather is set to become breezy next week with low pressure areas feeding in some rain or showers at times.

Sunday is forecast to be “overall dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, though a few scattered showers will occur too”, Met Éireann said.

Sunnier skies will “gradually extend from southern counties later”, with temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest across the North and West in mostly moderate westerly winds. There is some uncertainty in the details about next week, but current indications suggest it will turn breezy with outbreaks of rain moving in across the country from early on with some heavy spells and spot flooding later.

Tuesday is forecast to be “cool and breezy with showers”, most frequent across Ulster and Connacht.

There has been a spike in swimming warnings at Irish beaches in recent weeks, with heavy rainfall impacting on the quality levels of the swimming water, as well as sewage and other issues.

The Environmental Protection Agency publishes its no-swim notices on beaches.ie.

Some are season-long and related to generally poor quality bathing season water, while others are temporary warnings about a reduction in water quality, sometimes due to recent weather patterns.

Met Éireann issued multiple weather warnings last week, with a status orange rain warning in place for counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim until Sunday, and a yellow rainfall warning for several other counties at the weekend.

Beaches like Bundoran in Co Donegal, which normally had “excellent” quality bathing season water, had a swim restriction warning introduced from Monday until Thursday last week as a result of heavy rainfall.

The rainfall resulted in a “risk of deterioration in water quality” and potential pollution, the EPA said.

Other beaches, like Killiney in Co Dublin, had a warning issued for possible deterioration in quality after a suspected emergency sewage overflow, while some had season long warnings issued.

Carrowniskey, Louisburgh in Co Mayo has an active warning about “poor” quality bathing season water lasting the summer months, from late May until mid September.