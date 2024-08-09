Woman (63) killed in Co Mayo collision named locally

Garda figures show 117 people have died on the State’s roads since the start of this year, an increase of 14 on the same period last year. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman who died on Thursday when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a camper van in Co Mayo has been named locally as Lizy Abraham Saju.

Ms Abraham Saju, a native of India who was living in Kill, Co Kildare, was a rear seat passenger in the car when the collision occurred on the N59 between Newport and Mulranny at around 4.30pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 63-year-old, who worked as a nurse, was part of a family group taking a break in west Mayo. Two others who were travelling in the same vehicle, a male and a female, were taken to hospital to be treated for what were described as serious injuries following the crash.

Four occupants of the camper van were also taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms Abraham Saju was employed by Allenfield Nursing Homes and was remembered as a conscientious and caring nurse following the news of her death.

A postmortem has been carried out at Mayo University Hospital and an inquest will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and those with dash cam footage to cal Westport Garda station on (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The latest figures from An Garda Síochána show that 117 people have died on the State’s roads since the start of this year, an increase of 14 on the same period last year.