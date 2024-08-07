Ireland

Irish director of WHO polio programme dies while on holidays with family

Aidan O’Leary was described as a ‘true leader’ by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Aidan O'Leary is survived by his wife and two children. Programme Photograph: WHO/X
Wed Aug 07 2024 - 17:55

The Irish director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme has died aged 59 while on holidays with his family.

Aidan O’Leary, who was born in Dublin but lived in Galway, died on Tuesday evening, a statement on the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s website said.

“Aidan was a true leader, inspiring us all to strive to attain a better world. Most recently, he was leading our global effort to eradicate polio as director of the WHO Polio Eradication Programme. But already prior to that, he had been working tirelessly for the betterment of humanity.”

Before joining the Polio Eradication Programme in January 2021, O’Leary served as head of the United Nation’s offices for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

He was previously based in Gaza where he worked as deputy director of operations for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (Unrwa).

In a post on X, director general of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “devastated and heartbroken at the passing of a very dear friend and colleague”.

“Aidan was an outstanding humanitarian. He served tirelessly in the most difficult parts of the world, to help the most vulnerable populations survive and thrive, and to #EndPolio. He embodied the ideal of service and solidarity across peoples and borders. His passing is a terrible loss for WHO, for the @UN and for all of humanity,” he added.

O’Leary is survived by his wife and two children.

