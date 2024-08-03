Man suffers ‘significant’ leg injuries in Bangor shooting

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them

A man has been left with “significant” leg injuries after being shot in Co Down.

PSNI detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Bangor area in the early hours of Saturday.

“Shortly after midnight, officers received a report that a man had attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg,” Det Sgt Lorraine Dougherty. “We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier when he was attacked.

“This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg.”

She added: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage which could be of assistance. Our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 57 of 03/08/24.”