Unsettled weather for weekend as warmer temperatures subside

The weather is set to remain generally unsettled in the coming days with intermittent showers and rain, at times heavy, forecast.

After warm temperatures and sunshine in many parts of the country on Friday, rain was widespread on Saturday morning. It was set to be heavy at times in the west and northwest with a chance of spot flooding and some hill and coastal fog.

Sunny spells and isolated showers were forecast to move into the west and southwest in the morning, slowly spreading across the country in the afternoon. The last of the rain will clear eastern areas by evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 15 to 20 degrees in a light southerly breeze, becoming northwesterly and increasing moderate behind the rain.

Saturday night is due to be cool with clear spells and isolated showers. It will turn cloudier towards morning tomorrow with patchy light rain and drizzle developing and lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Sunday will be a dull day for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final between Cork and Clare, with tens of thousands expected to travel to the game. It will be a dry start for many but patchy light rain and drizzle in the west and southwest will spread across the rest of the country in the morning and continue through the day. More persistent rain will develop in the west tomorrow evening with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

An overcast night will follow, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the west and north. Temperatures won’t fall below 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Monday is set to be a cloudy and damp day for many with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will slowly clear to the southeast later in the day with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in light and a night time which will remain largely dry and clear apart from a few light showers. Lowest temperatures are expected to be from 9 to 12 degrees.

A brighter day is expected on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine and the odd light shower. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast in light westerly winds. It will turn cloudier on Wednesday, with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle spreading from the west and highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

The further outlook is that it will remain generally unsettled for the latter half of next week with further showers and rain.