Huge police operation as Twelfth of July parades get under way across Northern Ireland

Hundreds of Orange Order parades are under way across Northern Ireland in what is the busiest day of the year for policing, with more than 4,000 officers on duty.

Two-thirds of all members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been deployed to staff parades attended by tens of thousands of people, with the bill for last year’s Twelfth policing operation topping £4.5m.

While Friday morning’s events passed off peacefully, there are concerns about tensions later in the evening in north Belfast after the Northern Ireland Parades Commission banned three Orange Order lodges from passing the nationalist Ardoyne shopfronts.

The interface area became a flashpoint for some of the worst sectarian summer violence until a deal was brokered between the two communities in 2016. It has remained peaceful since then.

The Parades Commission also ruled against an Orange Order march passing the area on Saturday morning.

The PSNI said it had detected “no appetite for disorder” following the collapse of the 2016 agreement last month.

Grand secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, insisted on Friday morning that he did not see “any appetite for violence, certainly not from our side and I don’t think from any sides”.

However, “relationships are probably the worst they’ve been in about 20 years”, he warned.

“There are a whole lot of factors for that – political agitation around calls for a united Ireland and other things,” he told the BBC.

The Orange Order leader said they wanted a “peaceful day and for everyone to enjoy it”.

“So I wouldn’t see any difficulties today but it [Ardoyne] needs to be sorted out quickly after the Twelfth of July,” he added.

On Thursday evening, bonfires burned with Tricolours and nationalist politicians’ election posters in some parts of the North in what the fire service described as “relatively quiet” evening compared with previous years.

An estimated 300 bonfires were lit in advance of Friday’s parades, which mark the victory of Protestant William III over Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

A sign on a pyre in Belfast was emblazoned with the sectarian threat “ATAT” – “all taigs are targets” – while an effigy of SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was hung over a bonfire in the loyalist Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

Police confirmed they were treating the incident involving Mr Eastwood as a hate crime. A threat against him also appeared on the structure.

Mr Eastwood said it was saddening that the sectarian annual displays had become “normalised” and called on unionist leaders to be “much more proactive in trying to move people away from that kind of thing”.

“I think the Twelfth should be able to be celebrated and people should be encouraged to do that. I would always defend people’s right to do that. But it is not okay at the same time to say you are then allowed to do whatever you want,” the Foyle MP told the BBC. “There are elements of it that are clearly hate-filled.”

Election posters of Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill and SDLP MP Claire Hanna were also placed on a bonfire in south Belfast, along with banners criticising two daily newspapers, the Irish News and Belfast Telegraph.

Following last year’s Eleventh night bonfires, police received 68 reported incidents. These included 21 alleged hate crimes, involving the burning of election posters or effigies and 47 alleged hate-related incidents, including the burning of flags. There were no prosecutions.

One of the bonfires lit was in Moygashel, near Dungannon in Co Tyrone, and featured a mock PSNI car on the top. Watched by hundreds of people as it burned, a Tricolour was placed on the top of the pyre alongside a banner reading “Saoirse don Phalaistin” (“Freedom for Palestine”).

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 100 emergency 999 calls since 6pm on Thursday evening.

Brian Stanfield, assistant chief fire and rescue officer said: “It has been a relatively quiet 11th night. Between 6pm and 2am, we received 109 emergency 999 calls.

“This resulted in our firefighters attending 78 operational incidents, 37 of which were bonfire-related.

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 25 per cent when compared to 2023.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am and normal emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.”