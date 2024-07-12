‘An amazing footballer and such a lovely girl’: Teen (13) dies after falling ill in Louth soccer match

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling ill during a youth soccer match in Termonfeckin, Co Louth.

The girl collapsed during a Louth School Girls League (LSGC) match on Thursday evening and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her father, who is involved in a football league in the county, was at the match and rushed to her side to assist before an ambulance arrived.

A local person involved in the club said the community was in grief and shock.

“She was an amazing footballer and such a lovely girl. She scored all the goals for the team. The girls in the club used to say she had a career in soccer ahead of her,” said one parent, who like others expressed deep sympathy for the girl’s family.

The girl is survived by her parents and a teenage brother.

Gardaí have been alerted but are satisfied there was no foul play involved. “This was a tragic medical incident,” said a source.

On Friday morning the North East Football League (NEFL) called off all it fixtures scheduled over the weekend, including all ladies matches “as a mark of respect”, it said in a statement.

Local gardaí were alerted that a teenage girl had become ill in Termonfeckin on Thursday. “She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth, where she subsequently passed away,” the Garda said in a statement.