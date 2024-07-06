Greater investment in Irish language and Gaeltacht urged in budget

TG4 has played a significant role in the development of Ireland’s independent production sector and spends about 70-80 per cent of its income each year on programming from that source. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Irish-language groups have called on the Government to increase funding for TG4 by €26 million for the creation of an additional 183 hours of Irish programming as part of a wider Budget 2025 package for the Irish language and Gaeltacht funding.

The proposal, which would bring the TG4 budget closer to the budget allocation received by Welsh public service broadcaster S4C, was made at Seas, a prebudget lobbying event held in Dublin on Wednesday by Conradh na Gaeilge in partnership with Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga (MNPT).

S4C, which serves a population of 3.1 million people, received the equivalent of about €105 million in licence fee funding in 2022-2023 compared with €48.033 million and capital funding of €4.2 million received by TG4 from the Irish Government to serve a population of 5.1 million people.

“TG4 should be able to provide as comprehensive a service as S4C in Wales,” Julian de Spáinn, general-secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, said.

READ MORE

“The station is very limited in what it can spend on new programming and on sports and news provision. [It] operates on a very small budget when compared to other operators in the same sector.”

TG4, founded in 1996, has played a significant role in the development of Ireland’s independent production sector and spends about 70-80 per cent of its income each year on programming from that source.

Last year it launched children’s station Cúla4. The service, often used in schools, is seen as a key to increasing the participation of children with the Irish language.

The additional funding for TG4 includes €3.9 million to further develop Cúla4, €1.3 million for the creation of new content for the under-35 market and €13.6 million for the development of an independent news service, in line with a recommendation made by Coimisiún um Thodhchaí na Meán. The €26 million also includes allocations for the development of education resources and supports (€1.25 million) and €3.4 million for arts programming.

[ ‘Critical period’ ahead for Irish language rights amid ‘large gaps’ in State service provision ]

Seas (Seisiún Eolais agus Spreagtha) has become an annual event where TDs and Senators are invited to meet and hear from constituents and community groups on Irish-language- and Gaeltacht-related issues.

Conradh na Gaeilge is seeking a total of €57 million in additional funding for the Irish language and Gaeltacht sector.

Proposals include an additional €16.5 million for investment in the Gaeltacht; €14.5 million for investment in Irish-language supports outside of the Gaeltacht; and the additional €26 million for TG4.

Politicians who attended the event were also pressed on planning guidelines for housing in Gaeltacht areas and calls for a cohesive policy for Irish in the education system from preschool to third level.

“We need more action from politicians,” Paula Melvin, president of Conradh na Gaeilge, said.

“It is disappointing when you look at what was planned in the programme for government but never delivered upon. We’ve been teaching Irish for over 100 years yet there is no comprehensive plan for the teaching of Irish.

“From playschool right up to third level, there is no joined-up thinking. It is ridiculous. Fianna Fáil made the promise in the programme for government but we’re asking Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, where is the plan? Where is the action?”

“There has been a fall of 3 per cent in the numbers attending Irish-medium education outside of the Gaeltacht since the establishment of this Government. This is particularly shocking when you consider the high demand.”