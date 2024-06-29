‘Ireland is now my home’: refugees share stories at Saol Nua photo exhibition in Dublin

Saol Nua: The Refugee Experience in Ireland: a photo exhibition featuring the stories of refugees from at least ten countries. Photograph: Saeedullah Safi

A photographic exhibition featuring the stories of refugees from at least ten countries and highlighting the work being done by communities across Ireland to welcome and help refugees has opened in Dublin.

Saol Nua: The Refugee Experience in Ireland is on view at the Liffey Room, CHQ Building, in Dublin 1 from June 29th to July 1st, 2024. It was unveiled by the Irish Refugee Council and photographer Michael Sugrue on Friday evening.

Mr Sugrue highlights the diverse and profound stories of refugees, emphasising Ireland’s role in providing a supportive environment for those fleeing turmoil. “The stories presented in this body of work represent a far greater diversity of experience than most people would imagine is possible for a small island nation,” he said.

“The work shows more than just a collection of ambitious, thoughtful, and compassionate people. It clearly shows that Ireland is a real attraction for the freedom, culture, and support one can expect to receive and experience here.”

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, said: “We have seen a lot, including some of the participants in the exhibition, progress and are now participating in national processes or even helping other newly arrived refugees.”

He emphasised the role of community groups in welcoming families and individuals, noting that since 2019, the Irish Refugee Council’s community sponsorship team has supported 16 groups, which have welcomed 67 individuals. “Community sponsorship is a great example of when communities come together to do that.”

Salim and his mother arrived in Ireland in 2016 from Lebanon, where he had spent four years in refugee camps after fleeing war in his home country of Syria. “The war changed everything in my country. I had no other choice; I had to leave.”

He reunited with his sister “four years ago and brother-in-law just a few months ago”. Now, Salim is a driver for An Post: “That was my dream job in Ireland.” His sister and brother-in-law are learning English.

“So, when I moved to Ireland, my life completely changed. Ireland gave me more than I deserve, to be honest. Ireland is now my home,” he said.