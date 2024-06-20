‘Great time to hit the beach’: Humid days ahead with Monday to hit 24 degrees

Most of the country is expected to experience a mix of cloud and sunny spells, especially the southern and eastern parts. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Met Éireann has predicted warm weather in most parts of the country until Tuesday next week with temperatures rising to 24 degrees on Monday. Humid conditions will prevail in most Leinster regions.

The majority of the country is expected to experience a mix of cloud and sunny spells, especially the southern and eastern parts.

Temperatures will range anywhere between 19-24 degrees from Sunday onwards with light breeze and a few showers in the western region.

[ Get the basics right for the perfect Irish picnic – whatever the weather ]

However, it’ll be slightly cooler on Friday and Saturday with temperatures ranging between 15 and 20 degrees. Friday night will have a few showers and Saturday night will be cloudier with light drizzling.

READ MORE

“The weather is not completely settled. There’ll be light showers across the country on Friday. It’ll mostly be dry over the weekend, but cloudy conditions are predicted in hilly regions. Sunday will be warm and humid with 22-23 degrees in Dublin. Great time to hit the beach,” said Deirdre Lowe, Met Éireann media forecaster.

The eastern part of the country will witness more humidity depending on the cloud cover over the next week.

[ Ireland weather: Met Éireann says last month was country’s warmest May on record ]

The solar UV index will be moderate to high in the upcoming days due to increased humidity and sunny spells. Heavy rains are unlikely in Dublin at the time, but light and patchy conditions can prevail in western and southwestern regions.

The Met says cooler weather conditions will develop in the middle of next week, with Wednesday likely to have a downpour.