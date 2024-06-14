Your top stories on Friday: All 14 Irish MEPs elected; and Brianna Parkins on why she is leaving Ireland

All Irish MEPs elected
The last four seats in the Midlands-North-West constituency were filled overnight after marathon counting for the European elections came to a conclusion.
Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen was elected on the 20th count, in the early hours of Friday morning, having received over 26,000 transfers from running mate Lisa Chambers.
- Just one driver convicted for not surrendering licence: Only one driver has been convicted of failing to surrender a licence after disqualification in the past two years despite the fact that thousands have been ordered to do so by the courts.
- Suspended solicitor found guilty of professional misconduct: Suspended solicitor Declan O’Callaghan has been found guilty of four counts of professional misconduct over his handling of a transaction concerning the 2007 sale of lands in Co Mayo.
- Defence Forces donates 30 ‘non-lethal’ military vehicles to Ukraine: The Defence Forces is launching an operation on Friday to transport dozens of military vehicles to Ukraine to aid in its defensive war against Russia.
- Ukrainian refugees ‘upset’ at being moved to a different town in Co Clare: Some 75 Ukrainian refugees have been given two weeks’ notice that they are being moved from their accommodation at Phoenix House in Shannon and sent to Lisdoonvarna in Co Clare.
- Weather Forecast: Bright or sunny spells and scattered showers today, some turning heavy with isolated thunderstorms and the chance of hail. Clouding over from the west later, with more persistent rain moving in from the Atlantic later, accompanied by blustery westerly winds. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees. Saturday will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving southeastwards over the country but drier in the north with brighter intervals and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
- I’m leaving Ireland. I don’t have the energy for life here: I am leaving Ireland. I don’t know how sad I am entitled to feel, given tens of thousands of Irish people emigrate to Australia every year and none of them will have their parents to welcome them at the airport, writes Brianna Parkins
- Stephen Collins: Opting for a spring election would be an act of political insanity
- Justine McCarthy: Calling grown women ‘girls’ is inherently belittling
- This week Rhasidat Adeleke performed, and the people spoke: Just as Rhasidat Adeleke was bringing a close to her remarkable week in the European Championships with a team silver medal in the 4x400m women’s relay on Wednesday evening, some of those who were denied a platform by the electorate in the recent local and European elections fled back to the one that will rarely refuse them access. X.
- Six Irish cultural touchstones for Barry Keoghan’s popstar girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter: Barry Keoghan and singer girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter have gone one step further than “Instagram official”.
