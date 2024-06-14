Your top stories on Friday: All 14 Irish MEPs elected; and Brianna Parkins on why she is leaving Ireland

The last four seats in the Midlands-North-West constituency were filled overnight after marathon counting for the European elections came to a conclusion.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen was elected on the 20th count, in the early hours of Friday morning, having received over 26,000 transfers from running mate Lisa Chambers.

I’m leaving Ireland. I don’t have the energy for life here: I am leaving Ireland. I don’t know how sad I am entitled to feel, given tens of thousands of Irish people emigrate to Australia every year and none of them will have their parents to welcome them at the airport, writes Brianna Parkins

Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates winning a silver medal after the women's 4x400m relay final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

This week Rhasidat Adeleke performed, and the people spoke: Just as Rhasidat Adeleke was bringing a close to her remarkable week in the European Championships with a team silver medal in the 4x400m women’s relay on Wednesday evening, some of those who were denied a platform by the electorate in the recent local and European elections fled back to the one that will rarely refuse them access. X.

In the News: Deadly dogs - the case for banning XL Bullies

