Your top stories on Friday: All 14 Irish MEPs elected; and Brianna Parkins on why she is leaving Ireland

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Irish Defence Forces donates 30 ‘non-lethal’ military vehicles to Ukraine

CMAT performs on stage at Fairview Park, Dublin, last night. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Fri Jun 14 2024 - 08:35

All Irish MEPs elected

The last four seats in the Midlands-North-West constituency were filled overnight after marathon counting for the European elections came to a conclusion.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen was elected on the 20th count, in the early hours of Friday morning, having received over 26,000 transfers from running mate Lisa Chambers.

Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates winning a silver medal after the women's 4x400m relay final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

