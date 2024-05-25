Teenager (17) dies in road traffic collision in Rathfriland, Co Down

A 17-year-old has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland on Saturday. Jack Morrow died after a red VW Golf in which he was travelling was involved in a crash shortly before 2:30am.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene. A 19-year-old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious.

“The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 25/05/24.”