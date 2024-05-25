Gardaí investigating after discovery of man’s body in Limerick city

Gardaí are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the discovery of a man’s body at Dock Road in Limerick city this morning.
The man’s body was discovered on the ground near the Mount Kennett apartment complex early this morning.
It is understood the man sustained critical injuries in a fall from a height.
“Gardaí in Limerick are investigation all of the circumstances around the discovery of the body of a man at the Dock Road, Limerick City, on the morning of Saturday May 25th, 2024,” a Garda spokeswoman confirmed.
The spokeswoman said that “a file will be prepared for the Coroner” in preparation for an inquest hearing at a later stage.
“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place,” they added.
