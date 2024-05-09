An early morning operation on the Grand Canal in Dublin saw around 100 tents pitched by asylum seekers cleared. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More than 100 tents that had been sheltering homeless asylum seekers along the Grand Canal in central Dublin since late last week have been cleared during a multiagency operation early this morning.

The number of tents along the canal stretch, near Mount Street Lower where the headquarters of the International Protection Office (IPO) is located, had increased to more than 100 on Wednesday.

Gardaí, the HSE and Waterways Ireland workers started waking men in their tents at around 7am and directing them towards a number of coaches. They handed the men notices telling them they “do not have permission” to camp by the canal and advising them if they refuse to leave they will be moved on by gardaí.

Barriers, similar to those erected at Mount Street last week to prevent tents being pitched, are being erected along the canal banks. The scene had been cleared of tents and the people staying in them by 7.50am.

READ MORE

Around 100 tents in which people seeking asylum in the State had been staying were cleared from the Grand Canal early on Thursday. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Although the men did not know where they would be brought to, it is understood they are being bussed to a site at Crooksling in southwest Dublin, where some people staying in tents were moved to from outside the IPO last week, and accommodation at Citywest.

A number said they did not want to go to Crooksling as they had already been there and had left to return to the city centre.

From around 7.15am, tents were being gathered by Waterways Ireland staff to be removed by lorries with grabber claws.

A truck with a claw lifting tents along the Grand Canal shortly after International Protection applicants staying there were told they were being moved on. Photograph: Kitty Holland

A significant number of those sleeping by the canal were from Palestine, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. None of those who spoke to The Irish Times on Wednesday were aware of a planned clearance.

However, Taoiseach Simon Harris had promised there would be action “very soon” to address the situation, telling the Fine Gael parliamentary party that issues such as the encampment “will be dealt with”. He had last week said he would not allow “makeshift shantytowns” to develop ahead of the clearance of tents from outside the IPO.

A multi-agency operation is under way at the Grand Canal in Dublin to clear some 100 tents that have been sheltering homeless asylum seekers since late last week. Video: Kitty Holland 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DmRhXgLCDk — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 9, 2024

There is significant concern at the highest levels of Government about what one source described on Wednesday night as “record levels” of new arrivals as the State is struggling to find extra space. Sources said there were more than 610 new arrivals last week, including families with children – a number that would normally arrive here over a two-month period.

A Government statement said: “A joint operation between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; the Department of Justice; An Garda Síochána; Dublin City Council; Waterways Ireland; and the HSE is underway on the Grand Canal, Dublin.

“The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on the Grand Canal to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation. The IPAS-designated accommodation has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24-hour onsite security.”

People seeking asylum in Ireland who had been staying in tents along a stretch of the Grand Canal in Dublin were directed to leave and put on buses during an operation that began early on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The note distributed at the site on Thursday morning said: “Good morning. We are from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS). We are here to offer all International Protection applicants in this area accommodation. We will need to see your Temporary Resident Card (‘blue card’) and then you should gather your belongings and get on the bus which will bring you to your accommodation. You do not need to bring your tent. It will be disposed off for health and safety reasons. At the accommodation, you will be safe and there will be food and hygiene facilities and IPAS will be able to provide you with support.

“You do not have permission to stay on canal property beside the Grand Canal in Dublin. You are committing an offence. If you refuse to come to the available accommodation, or if you later return to stay in this area you may be removed by An Garda Síochána and you may be arrested and prosecuted.”