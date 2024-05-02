Welcoming words: Project launched to connect new communities with the Irish language

Mohammed Jendia from Gaza speaking at the launch of Céad Míle Fáilte, an initiative to teach Irish to new communities in Ireland. Photograph: Justin Farrelly.

“Every day I teach my family in Gaza a new Irish word. They can now speak a little Irish and have phrases like ‘conas atá tú’, ‘go hiontach’, and ‘cad is ainm duit’.”

Twenty-three-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Jendia was speaking after performing the song Óró Sé do Bheatha Abhaile at the launch in Dublin of Céad Míle Fáilte, a new nationwide initiative to introduce new communities to the Irish language.

“That song means a lot to me,” Mr Jendia said.

“It reminds me of our story in Palestine and when I hear it, I feel as if I am in Palestine,” he said.

READ MORE

Mr Jendia arrived in Dublin last November with his nephew and niece after his sister Ashwak Jendia was fatally injured in an Israeli bombardment.

Recounting how his sister was killed, Mr Jendia, who is from the north of Gaza, said his family moved south after being instructed to do so by the Israelis.

“My family went to the south, but me and my father stayed in the north,” he said.

“After that, the house my sister Ashwak was staying in was bombed and she was badly burned. She died after nine days.

“My father and I decided to go to see her to say goodbye, but the Israeli snipers prevented us from moving. We were unable to hug her or kiss her or anything, but she died, and we couldn’t do anything. She was 30 years old.”

“My family is still in Gaza, and I am trying to help them leave. I want to see them, just like any person would, I want to see my mum, I want to see my father and I want to see my brothers. Two days ago, I lost some of my cousins. Every day we lose someone. We need a solution, we need a ceasefire.”

Mr Jendia has been in Ireland for six months has applied for asylum, but is still awaiting a decision.

Explaining his interest in Irish, Mr Jendia said the Irish-language community have been “very welcoming” and he said he believes it is important to learn the native language of the country he is living in.

“When I arrived here, I met some lovely people. They stood with us, and they supported us, and because of that I want to learn the Irish language.”

It is hoped that at least 2,000 people will participate in Céad Míle Fáilte. The scheme has received funding of €511,000 for the next three years from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and the Gaeltacht.

It is envisaged that there will be more than 700 ongoing participants of the course by 2025 and that a further 1,300 people will take part in workshops and other events organised as part of the scheme.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Minister for State Thomas Byrne said the scheme “is more than just a language programme”.

“It is proof of our determination to create a stronger and broader Irish identity, one that is inclusive and welcoming to everybody.

“By encouraging new communities to learn our indigenous languages we enrich our cultural heritage and ensure that people who have recently made Ireland their home feel more deeply that they are part of society,” he said.

A website, ceadmilefailte.ie, has been created to support the venture.

Connlaith Ní Raifeartaigh, manager of Céad Míle Fáilte, said a series of classes and workshops will be held between now and the end of the year. Each class will have between 10 and 20 students in attendance.

“We are trying not to make it too formal or too rigidly classroom-based,” she said.

“We want it to be very social, especially for those who may be living in Direct Provision centres, we want to give them an experience, to come into town, meet the rest of the community and participate in what will be a relaxed, enjoyable experience.”

“We want to show those who are new to the country that pobal na Gaeilge is welcoming to them and that the language is there for anyone who is interested.”

“Learning the native language of the country gives participants a better sense of the culture and helps with their social inclusion and integration as well,” she added.