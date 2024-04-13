Tributes paid to longtime Galway Bay FM DJ Keith Finnegan on retirement

Keith Finnegan of Galway Bay FM pictured on his induction into the radio hall of fame in 2022. Photograph: Andres Poveda

The sun’s gone down on Galway Bay FM’s long-standing morning show presenter Keith Finnegan’s time at the station after 34 years with the President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach Simon Harris among those hailing his warmth and his inquiring mind as well as his advocacy for his community.

Mr Finnegan’s last broadcast as the presenter of the Galway Talks morning show was on Friday and came after more than three decades in front of the mic.

“From Michael D and Sabina, we send our warmest regards to Keith and thank him for his years of interesting inquiry and commentary on how Galway’s heart beats,” the President said as he wished the broadcaster well.

“Keith did this not only with unfailing courtesy, but with a warmth that was the very best expression that a Galway native might hope to have. Sabina and I send out very best wishes to Keith for what we hope will be long mornings of health and happiness devoted with the same curiosity to himself”

Mr Finnegan’s enduring relationship with Galway Bay FM began in 1989 when the station took to the airwaves under the name Radio West.

In the mid-1990s, he began presenting the flagship morning show Galway Talks and continued in that role until Friday.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris, expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation for what he said was Finnegan’s dedication not only to broadcasting but also to advocacy, particularly for the Galway and for the hospice movement.

“I’m really honoured to be with you on your final day of broadcasting to be here with you for my first interview since becoming Taoiseach. I want to thank you on behalf of your listeners and so many people across Ireland for your incredible broadcasting career, 34 years broadcasting with Galway Bay FM,” Mr Harris said.

Reflecting on his departure, the broadcaster acknowledged the support he received from colleagues, family, and listeners and reminisced about memorable moments throughout his career, from notable interviews to prestigious events like representing Ireland during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House.

“As I bid farewell after nearly 34 years and over 20,000 hours on the airwaves, I am immensely grateful for the privilege of serving the Galway community,” he told listeners. “While this chapter comes to a close, I eagerly anticipate embarking on new ventures, albeit with a cherished connection to Galway Bay FM always in my heart.”