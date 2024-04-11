Reach for the Stars astrophotography competiton returns for fourth year

The competition is being run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. Photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

An astrophotography competition has returned for a fourth year and is calling on the public to submit their images.

Entries to Reach for the Stars are open to photographs taken in Ireland between April 28th last and May 10th next under five categories. These include images taken of an astronomical scene on a smartphone; images of planets, the sun and moon; images of celestial objects outside our solar system; images depicting elements such as nature, land or water; or images depicting cityscapes, buildings and other structures.

The competition is being run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), in partnership with The Irish Times, and is sponsored by Alice Public Relations.

“There are lots of astronomical events coming up in April alone – we’ve just had a solar eclipse, the Lyrid meteor shower will take place later this month, along with a full moon before the closing date of the competition – so there are plenty of opportunities for people to get out there and capture some shots,” said Prof Peter Gallagher, head of astronomy and astrophysics at DIAS and a member of the judging panel.

Further information is available at the www.reachforthestars.ie website.