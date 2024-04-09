Dublin Fire Brigade sends six units to combat commercial premises fire

Dublin Fire Brigade has launched a major operation following the outbreak of a fire at a commercial premises in Ballycoolin, north-west Dublin.

Six fire units were scrambled, including a turntable and foam tender.

The cause or exact location of the blaze was not immediately clear. The fire brigade posted pictures of a building beside a carpark engulfed by flames with large plumes of smoke coming from the roof and doors.

It was identified only as an industrial estate at Ballycoolin.

Residents in the area were warned to close their windows due to smoke and fumes being spread in windy conditions.

An image of the premises appeared to be commercial and was identified on social media as a well known car and motoring business but this was not immediately verifiable.

There was no immediate comment from gardaí or indications of any injuries.