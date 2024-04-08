Head of Defence Forces to be promoted to four-star general rank if successful in bid for EU post

The Government will promote the head of the Defence Forces to the rank of four-star general – the highest grade any military officer has had in about a century – if he is elected as chair of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).

The move, if it happens, would involve the establishment of a new grade in the military hierarchy. There has not been an officer of such rank in the Irish Defence Forces since the era of Michael Collins in the 1920s.

The Government recently agreed to nominate Lieut Gen Seán Clancy as Ireland’s candidate for the post of EUMC chair.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin told the Dáil last month that if elected to the role, Lieut Gen Clancy would be promoted on a temporary basis to the rank of four-star general for the three year period of the appointment. He is currently a three-star general in the Irish Defence Force structure.

READ MORE

The Defence Forces told The Irish Times this week that “Óglaigh na hÉireann did have the rank of (four star) general previously with Michael Collins and Richard Mulcahy, the first and second (and only) commanders-in-chief.

“It is also believed that Eoin O’Duffy held the rank of general during 1924 as general officer commanding the forces and as inspector general, two temporary positions established in the wake of the Army mutiny,” it said.

“While they are not referred to in records as ‘star generals” ( three star, four star etc), these ranks would be the equivalent as they had subordinate lieutenant generals – which is the rank that the Chief of Staff currently holds.”

Mr Martin said in reply to Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy that the EUMC was is the highest military body within the EU. He said it was composed of chiefs of defence of the various member states “who, on a day-to-day basis, are represented in Brussels by the military representatives from the permanent representations of the member states to the EU”.

Mr Martin said the EUMC operated as a consensus-based collective, with the chair bringing together the views of member states and representing these to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy/Vice President of the Commission (HRVP) and other relevant institutions, including the European Defence Agency (EDA).

“The EUMC provides the Political and Security Committee (PSC) with advice and recommendations on all military matters including on all aspects of the planning/operation of the common security and defence policy (CSDP) operations.

The current chair of the EUMC, who is from Austria, will complete his period in office in May of next year.

Mr Martin said a number of candidates from neutral, non-aligned countries had held the chair of this committee over the years. The vote for next chair of the EUMC will take place on May 15th.

“Should the Chief of Staff be successful in being elected as chair of the EUMC, a number of Defence Forces personnel would be deployed as support staff in the office of the C/EUMC in Brussels. The exact numbers and ranks involved have yet to be determined. In addition, Lt General Clancy who is currently a three-star general would be promoted on a temporary basis to a four-star general for the three year period of the appointment.”