Irish athletes at Paris Olympics to wear uniforms by Irish designer Laura Weber

Laura Weber said her Olympics designs were 'a story I wanted to tell for Ireland'

When the Irish athletes make their entrance at the grand opening of the Paris Olympics by sailing down the Seine in July, they will be wearing formal uniforms designed by the New York-based Irish fashion designer Laura Weber, from Dublin, on the LW Pearl label.

Their white suits comprise two blazers (for the opening and closing ceremonies), a T-shirt, trousers and shoes. The sleeve is embroidered with the county emblem of each individual Olympian, each decorated with beads, sequins and stones. Four shamrocks in different techniques represent the four provinces of Ireland and embroidered on the inside face of the jacket is the name of the athlete, making it a personal keepsake.

Irish Olympics uniform designer Laura Weber in her New York studio

For the closing ceremony, a star strap around the neck of the jacket has been deliberately designed for comfort and to frame a medal for photography.

Other details include colour degradation on the T-shirt to symbolise the blue sky and green grass of Ireland, while a Tricolour in the side piping of the trousers is a subtle representation of the national flag.

Shoes were custom made with extra layers and cushion for comfort.

“The Olympic uniforms were a story I wanted to tell for Ireland. Clothes change how you feel and show up and I wanted to make the best for our athletes,” Weber said.

A textile graduate of NCAD from Rathfarnham who moved to New York in 2013, Weber is best known in Ireland for her embroidery and particularly for the coat and dress worn by US first lady Dr Jill Biden at her husband Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president. She also designed the green sequin gown worn by Saoirse Ronan for the Oscars in 2016.

A prominent figure in New York fashion, based in the garment district, she has worked with Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and many other celebrity clients and leading designers, including Gabriela Hearst and Thom Browne.

No stranger to sporting attire, being a keen morning runner in Central Park, she launched her own athleisure brand three years ago.

Dressing some 150 Irish Olympians has been a major challenge for the designer who pitched the idea to the Olympic Federation of Ireland in September 2021 and whose uniforms reflect a balance between tradition and contemporary trends.

“I am so proud to represent and interpret Ireland’s identity on a global stage”, she said.