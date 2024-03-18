Dry, bright St Patrick’s Day weather to give way to rain on bank holiday Monday

St Patrick’s weekend weather that saw parade crowds dry and sometimes in sunshine is due to give way as rain returns on bank holiday Monday.

A mostly dry start was expected to be interrupted by rain beginning in western counties, spreading across the rest of the country in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees were expected, with winds strengthening in the afternoon.

Widespread rain is expected overnight as the thermometer dips to 5 degrees in places.

READ MORE

Celebrations from San Francisco to Dublin take place as people take to the streets around the globe. Video: Getty/Reuters

However, the rain is predicted by Met Éireann to clear up by Tuesday morning with only isolated showers interspersed with sunny spells and cloudy periods.

The mixed picture is likely to stick for much of the week, with dull weather in the forecaster’s outlook for Wednesday and dry spells trading with showers in the south and east of the country.

Thursday could see heavier rain in the morning before returning to cloudy conditions in the afternoon with highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sun shone on the Dublin parade on Sunday, the largest ever, with 500,000 people estimated to have attended.

The picture was varied elsewhere, but some celebrations took place under clear skies, with Waterford experiencing “radiant sunshine”.