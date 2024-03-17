St Patrick’s Day: Parade set to be watched by 500,000 as festivities get under way

It is St Patrick’s Day, with an estimated 500,000 people expected in the capital for the parade, with 100,000 visitors from overseas bolstering the local attendance.

Dublin’s parade is due to kick off at noon under the stewardship of grand marshal Patrick Kielty. The theme this year is “spréach”, the Irish for spark, which could manifest itself as “the glint of craic in the eye that is so familiar to Irish people” or “the light of innovation and discovery so present throughout our history”, examples in the official festival literature suggest.

There will also be updates from parades in the major cities across the country – and the towns expressing their traditional parade-float creativity.

There are also celebrations around the world from Vancouver to Tokyo, as well as the big ticket events in New York and Chicago.

Government Ministers are, of course, around the world promoting trade and the country’s cultural brand. Leo Varadkar will meet US president Joe Biden again the hand over the traditional shamrock amid debate at home over the US role in Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

We will bring you the latest updates on all this and more on what looks, so far, to be a great day for it – in Dublin at least.

St Patrick's Day parade route Dublin 2024. Map: Paul Scott

Hi, I’m Ronan McGreevy. Top o’ the mornin’ to you all. I’ll be liveblogging today. If you have photographs, tweets or suggestions, I’m at ronan.mcgreevy@irishtimes.com

Billboard on the London Underground to celebrate the day that's in it.

Happy St Patrick’s day LG. pic.twitter.com/cgx8yrBVvr — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 17, 2024

Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the @irish_guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/g45OPxB2Mc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2024

Government Ministers have already been travelling the world, meeting counterparts and making announcements throughout the week, with the Dáil in recess. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Ethiopia on Saturday announced €30 million in funding for the United Nations World Food Programme in the Horn of Africa, where drought, conflict and climate change have left many in a dire situation.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin met Canadian leader Justin Trudeau in China; Michael McGrath met his counterpart, the Chinese minister for finance; and Varadkar, of course, met Biden in the Oval Office, where the need for a ceasefire in Gaza was discussed.

